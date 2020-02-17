Anna Rita Miranda, a resident of Dothan, formerly of South Plainfield, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was 90. A wake will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 evening in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with the Rosary Service beginning at 5:30 pm on Tuesday with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating. She will be laid to rest in St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia, NJ at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Catholic Charities, PO Box 230, Mobile, AL 36606. Mrs. Miranda was born on February 11, 1930 in Pennsylvania and lived there the early years of her life. She worked with Sears and retired after 30 years of employment. Mrs. Miranda moved to Alabama 9 years ago and became a member of St. Columba Catholic Church. Mrs. Miranda is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Miranda, her parents, Hugh and Julia Cannon, and by her 8 siblings. Survivors include her 4 daughters, Renee (Michael) Mandella, Loretta (Jeff) Watkin, Michele (Dave) Soutar, and Rita Miranda (Tony); her 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews also survive. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Miranda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries