Anna Rita Miranda, a resident of Dothan, formerly of South Plainfield, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was 90. A wake will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 evening in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with the Rosary Service beginning at 5:30 pm on Tuesday with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating. She will be laid to rest in St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia, NJ at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Catholic Charities, PO Box 230, Mobile, AL 36606. Mrs. Miranda was born on February 11, 1930 in Pennsylvania and lived there the early years of her life. She worked with Sears and retired after 30 years of employment. Mrs. Miranda moved to Alabama 9 years ago and became a member of St. Columba Catholic Church. Mrs. Miranda is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Miranda, her parents, Hugh and Julia Cannon, and by her 8 siblings. Survivors include her 4 daughters, Renee (Michael) Mandella, Loretta (Jeff) Watkin, Michele (Dave) Soutar, and Rita Miranda (Tony); her 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews also survive. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Update: Fort Rucker woman dies after driving car into pond on 84 West
-
Dothan High students taken to hospital after eating laced brownies
-
Rehobeth woman charged with robbing woman near downtown Dothan post office
-
Man faces domestic violence charge after striking ex’s new boyfriend with flatiron
-
Man accused of choking girlfriend with furniture
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.