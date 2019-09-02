Charlotte Strickland Mitchell On the evening of August 31, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, Charlotte Strickland Mitchell of Daleville left her earthly body after a long journey with Alzheimer's dementia to be reunited with the Divine. Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday September 3, 2019, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home in Ozark with Reverend Terry McCrummen officiating, followed by a private burial. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Monday from 5-7 p.m. Before she left, she forged a 67-year trail of laughter, generosity, compassion, and wisdom that illuminated the lives of everyone who knew her. Charlotte was born on May 14, 1952, in Ozark, AL .She graduated with honors from both Carroll High School and then Troy State University with a degree in elementary education. She married Robert Mitchell in 1977, traveled the world as a military pilot's wife, and fulfilled her dream of being a homemaker. Charlotte was totally dedicated to her children and nurturing their personal and professional success brought great meaning to her life. She would tell you her greatest achievements were her six grandchildren who called her Gamma. Charlotte was witty, valued traditions, especially Christmas, and collected Life is Good t shirts. She loved the beach, Snickers, cooking, sewing, travelling, and cowboys (chiefly Roy Rodgers). The song "Happy Trails" perfectly describes the hopeful farewell her family bids her, at least "until we meet again." She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence; brothers, Will and Leon, and chihuahua Alex. She is survived and will be missed by her husband, Bob; daughter, Dr. Christie Cobb (Dr. Bill) of Little Rock, Arkansas; son, Jared (Kahlia) of Canton, Georgia; mother, Jeanette Strickland; sisters, Wanda Whaley (Larry), Shirley Tadlock (Dorsey), Carolyn Vance (Gary), and Janan Doster (Larry); grandchildren, Brennen, Luke and Eden Beck of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Adalie, Briden, and Huxon Mitchell of Canton, Georgia; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Madison Heights whose personalized care and attention gave quality and meaning to her final months. Memorials may be made in her honor to the Physicians Committee For Responsible Medicine to further clinical research related to nutritional interventions for Alzheimer's disease: Physicians Committee, 5100 Wisconsin Ave., N.W., Suite 400, Washington, D.C. 20016 Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
