George Rex Mitchell, Sr., age 86, a resident of Dothan, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be held 12 noon on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Lois Cemetery in Lynchburg, TN with full Military rites. Family will receive friends from 10 am to 11:30 am at Higgins Funeral Home in Fayetteville TN on Tuesday prior to the graveside services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Associations, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, Virginia 22102. Rex was born December 13, 1933 to the late James Earnest and Virginia Mae Sweeney Mitchell in Lincoln County, TN. He was a 1951 graduate of Central High School. He retired as a Major from the US Air Force following twenty-one years of service and later worked at Ft. Walton Beach Hospital for fifteen years. Rex was former member of the Elks Lodge and Lions Club and was of the Church of Christ faith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, June Sisco and a brother, James Gary Mitchell. Surviving are his wife Patricia Loraine Mundy Mitchell, Dothan, AL; a son, George Rex (Traci) Mitchell, Jr., Dothan AL; a daughter, Kelley (Barbara) Bodeson, Valpariso, FL; a brother, Phillip (Jenny) Mitchell, Mobile, AL; two grandchildren, Bryana Mitchell, Dothan, AL and Brandi (Alex) Fuller, Birmingham, AL. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com.
