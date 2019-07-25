HEADLAND. . .William Arthur "Bud" Mitchell, Jr., a resident of Headland, died early Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. He was 90. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Headland United Methodist Church with Reverend Misty Barrett officiating. Burial will follow in the Headland Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Saturday in the Family Life Center. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Headland United Methodist Church "Building Fund", 103 West King Street, Headland, AL 36345. Mr. Mitchell was born and reared in Headland where he lived most of his lifetime. He was a 1947 graduate of Headland High School and attended Auburn University. At an early age, Mr. Mitchell enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. He retired as a Clerk and Assistant to the Postmaster from the Headland Post Office. Mr. Mitchell was also engaged in farming most of his adult lifetime. He was an active member of the Headland United Methodist Church and the Curry Woods Men's Bible Class and also served several terms as a member of the Administrative Board. Mr. Mitchell was one of the founding directors of the Wiregrass Bank & Trust Company. He was preceded in death by his father, William Arthur Mitchell, Sr., his mother, Beulah Mae Cunningham Mitchell, and a sister, Mamie Kate Atkinson. Surviving relatives include his wife, Betty Gamble Mitchell, a daughter, Amanda Mitchell Mueller (Jon), all of Headland; a son, William E. "Bill" Mitchell, Memphis, TN; a granddaughter, Annabelle Mitchell Mueller; nieces, Kay Atkinson Evans and Jill Atkinson Solomon (John), all of Headland. The family would like to express their appreciation to caregiver, Vanita Newman, for the loving care and kindness shown to Mr. Mitchell. Serving as active pallbearers will be Mac Davis, Terrell Hinson, Jacky Bostick, Morris Falkner, Pete Solomon, Greg Turner, Preston Shipes and Dr. W. Russell Holman, III. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
