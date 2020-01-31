Funeral services for Leanora Mitchell, 64, of Dothan will be 11:30 AM, Sat. Feb. 1, 2020, New Easter MBC, Graceville, FL. Visitation will be today 3-6 PM at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Hinson Cemetery with military honors under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.

To plant a tree in memory of Leanora Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

