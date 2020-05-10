Mrs. Magnora Mitchell, age 92 departed this life on April 26, 2020; graveside services will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 1:00 PM at the Mount Mariah Cemetery, Clayton, Alabama; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

To plant a tree in memory of Magnora Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

