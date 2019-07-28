Debbie Jean Mixson of Samson went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was 64. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church of Samson with Rev. John Boss and Rev. Randy Kuhn officiating. Burial will follow at Travelers Rest Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson directing. The family will receive friends at the church, beginning at 2:00 p.m. www.pittmanfuneral.com

