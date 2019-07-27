Debbie Jean Mixson of Samson went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was 64. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Samson with Rev. John Boss and Rev. Randy Kuhn officiating. Burial will follow at Travelers Rest Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Debbie was born in Samson, AL on November 27, 1954 to the late John W. "Bill" and Mary Frances Slade Mixson. She attended Troy University. She taught First Grade for thirty-five years at Emmanuel Christian School and Ashford Academy. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church and taught Sunday School in the children's department. She loved to teach and that was her calling in life. She was an avid University of Alabama Football Fan. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Johnny Slade Mixson; and niece, Leah Holley Day. She is survived by her brother, Harold Mixson; sister, Martha Holley (Nick); two nephews, Johnny Holley (Angel) and Wade Holley (Hillary); two great nieces, Payton Smith (Kevin) and Jo Leah Holley; and a great-great niece, Ivy Lynn Smith. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the First Baptist Church of Samson or to Camp Victory. www.pittmanfuneral.com
