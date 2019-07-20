ABBEVILLE. . .Daniel Edwin "Danny" Mizell, a resident of Abbeville, died early Friday morning, July 19, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. He was 75 Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, July 21, 2019, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Thomas D. Gamble officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 P.M. Sunday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity. Danny Mizell was born and reared in Barbour County, near Blue Springs, son of the late John Vinson Mizell and Emily Irene Reeder Mizell. He lived in Pensacola before moving to Abbeville in 1990. Danny was formerly employed by Local 52 as a Pipefitter. In earlier years, he was a Disc Jockey and radio & television technician. Danny was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Mizell and two sisters, Lataine Baker and Ila Turner. Surviving relatives include his wife, Elma Ruth Smith Mizell; three daughters, Dana Griggs (David), Louisiana; Tracy Paramore (Brad), Birmingham; and Leslie Mizell, Birmingham; a step-son, Kevin Lovett (Cortnie), Illinois; a sister in law, Irma Sue Mizell, Pinckard; six grandchildren, Mason, Jonathan, Amanda, Taylor, Morgan and Kayden. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.