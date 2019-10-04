Evangelist Jean Mizell, age 67, of Dothan, Alabama departed this life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019; visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Home going celebration will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 11:00 AM at the Parks Chapel AME Church in Dothan, Alabama; burial will follow at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
