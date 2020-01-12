Jeanette Broxson (Byrd) Moates Jeanette Broxson (Byrd) Moates passed away January 9, 2020. She was born July 7, 1925. She was a devoted Christian, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and farm wife. She was a past state president of The State Soil Conservation Women's Auxiliary, Director of The Federal Land Bank Board of Directors, a good and faithful member of the First Baptist Church, and Member of the Enterprise Chapter of The Daughters of The Confederacy. She had been one of the true granddaughters of the Confederacy. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Luther Martin Moates. Together they successfully owned, operated and manage Martin Moates Farms. She was also preceded by her daughter, Emily Catherine Sawyer; her parents, Benjamin Bert and Jessie Broxson Byrd; her sister, Catherine (Byrd) Cresap and brother, Benjamin Max Byrd. She is survived by Rebecca (Becky) Cain (Dennis); Benjamin Martin Moates (Jill); David Bert Moates (Joan) and son-in-law, James M. Sawyer and her sister, Tommye Byrd. She will be greatly missed also by her grandchildren, Jessica Sawyer Wang (Timothy); Ethan James Sawyer; Amber Moates Key (Matthew); Bethany Joy Van Ness (Paul); Beryl Faith McNee (Trysten); Jana Emfinger and Jeana Deal. She is survived by great-grandchildren, Mabel and Iris Wang; Luke Sawyer; Brenna Van Ness; Dylan and Parker Key; Lailyn Medley and Kaylee Crook. Special gratitude to granddaughter, Bethany Van Ness and husband, Paul, who have devoted the last four years in providing, continual and loving care. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, January 13th at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. Burial will follow in the Enterprise City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family requests donations be made to: Enterprise City Cemetery, PO Box 310075, Enterprise, AL 36331. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Moates, Jeanette Broxson (Byrd)
Service information
Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before Jeanette's Visitation begins.
Jan 13
Funeral Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before Jeanette's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 13
Commital Service immediately following
Monday, January 13, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Enterprise City Cemetery
590 Main Street
Enterprise, AL 36330
590 Main Street
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before Jeanette's Commital Service immediately following begins.
