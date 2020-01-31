Mrs. Ethel Sue Mobley of Brundidge, AL, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her residence. She was 69. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel in Troy with Pastor Linda S. Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time. She was born October 27, 1950, to the late Charles and Corine Hall McCarthy in Greenville, AL. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, James A. Mobley, who she married October 4, 1968, great grandchild, Kindred Orion Ford, brother, Phillip McCarthy and a sister, Judy McCarthy. She is survived by her daughters: Ann (Grant) Banks , Brundidge, AL, Marlo Miller, Ozark, AL, and Charity (Scott) Siironen, Cameron, N.C; 3 granddaughters: Shayne Miller, Brianna Ford, and Eva Siironen; 2 grandsons: Kristofer Mobley and Zachary Melvin; 3 great grandchildren; 7 brothers and sisters; sister-in-law: Mary Bray, Brundidge, AL; brother-in-law: Wallace Mobley, Brundidge, AL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. P.O Box 1170, Dothan, AL, 36302. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
Mobley, Mrs. Ethel Sue
