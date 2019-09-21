SHORTERVILLERose Ezzell Mobley, a resident of Shorterville, died late Thursday night, September 19, 2019, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. She was 97. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Haleburg Cemetery with Reverend Dianne Kelly and Reverend Ray Kelly officiating. Mrs. Mobley will be taken to the family residence where the family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:30 P.M Saturday afternoon. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made to Dogwood Manor Assisted Living, 301 Ward Drive, Abbeville, AL 36310. Mrs. Mobley was a native of Shorterville, but moved with her family to Abbeville as a child. She was a 1942 graduate of Abbeville High School. Mrs. Mobley lived between Haleburg and Shorterville most of her adult lifetime. She was a member of the Haleburg United Methodist Church and was an avid gardener. Mrs. Mobley was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Oscar Ezzell and Claudia Wood Ezzell, her husband, Perry F. Mobley, Jr., three sisters, Ollie Ezzell Killebrew, Susie Ezzell Atta and Mary Ezzell Trawick, six brothers, Marlin Ezzell, Howard Ezzell, Louie Ezzell, Oscar Ezzell, Charles Ezzell, and John Ezzell, and a great-grandson Barrett Mobley. Surviving relatives include a daughter Marlene Mobley Arnold (Dr. Ray) and a son, Dr. Perryman F. Mobley, III (Charlotte), all of Shorterville; two grandchildren, Perry Mobley (Jennifer) and Paige Mobley Watson (Brandon), all of Headland; five great-grandchildren, Harlon Mobley, Ellie Grace Mobley, Hayes Watson, Hadley Watson, and Sadie Mobley. Serving as active pallbearers will be Lester Howard Killebrew, Chuck Trawick, Charles Ezzell, Gary Whitehead, Jimmy Mobley, Max Mobley and Dale Ezzell. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
