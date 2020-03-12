Roy S. Money, a resident of Dyersburg, Tennessee and a former resident of the Tumbleton Community of Henry County, Alabama, died early Monday afternoon, March 9, 2020, at his home. He was 84. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend George Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in the Pilgrim's Rest Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, near Abbeville. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 1:00 PM Friday in the mortuary chapel. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:30AM-1:00PM
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00PM
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
