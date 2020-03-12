Roy S. Money, a resident of Dyersburg, Tennessee and a former resident of the Tumbleton Community of Henry County, Alabama, died early Monday afternoon, March 9, 2020, at his home. He was 84. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend George Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in the Pilgrim's Rest Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, near Abbeville. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 1:00 PM Friday in the mortuary chapel. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.
Service information
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:30AM-1:00PM
11:30AM-1:00PM
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
MOST POPULAR
-
Dothan officer dragged by vehicle operated by impaired driver
-
Walmart employee accused of stealing over $1K in fraudulent returns
-
Dothan attorney seeks resolution for Rehobeth Elementary teachers
-
As cases surround Alabama, Dothan hospitals start screening for coronavirus
-
Houston County man could receive early release
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.