Mr. Billy Charles Montgomery (Sgt., United States Army, Retired), a resident of Midland City, near Newton, died Monday afternoon, June 29, 2020 at his home. He was 80. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Griggs officiating. Graveside services, with full military honors, will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Montgomery, son of the late E. D. Montgomery and Hazel Audie Parks Montgomery, was a native of Plumerville, Arkansas. He enlisted in the United States Army at an early age and retired with the rank of Sergeant. Mr. Montgomery moved to the Newton area in the 1960's. He was a gradate of Wallace Community College where he was certified in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. Mr. Montgomery was a member of the Ruritan Club and the Sierra Club both of Newton. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Ann Montgomery. Surviving relatives include his wife, Sarah Montgomery; Newton; three daughters, Bonita Joy Montgomery, Victoria M. Skerritt (Tim), and Candace Stephens (Shaun); two sons, Max L. Montgomery (Dianne) and Ronnie Jones (Tammy); two brothers Cecil Montgomery, Morrilton, AR and Curtis Montgomery, Houston AR; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
2:00PM
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
2:45PM
U.S. Highway 231
Ozark, AL 36360
