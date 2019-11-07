Fred Cameron Moody died Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS. Fred was born in Dothan, AL on May 10, 1948. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Shuman Moody and Earle Cameron Moody, and a sister, Ilona Harvard Moody Salmon. Fred is survived by his brother, Earle Farley Moody, II. www.guardianangelsfh.com

