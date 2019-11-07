Fred Cameron Moody died Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS. Fred was born in Dothan, AL on May 10, 1948. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Shuman Moody and Earle Cameron Moody, and a sister, Ilona Harvard Moody Salmon. Fred is survived by his brother, Earle Farley Moody, II. www.guardianangelsfh.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.