Mrs. Linda Faye Moody, a resident of Daleville, died late Friday afternoon, May 15, 2020 at her home. She was 62. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Moody as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

