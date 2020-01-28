Funeral Service for Mrs. Carolyn Moon, 79, of Dothan, Alabama, will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home, 21837 US Highway 280 Camp Hill, AL. Rev. Tim Willis will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at Langley Funeral Home. Mrs. Moon passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center. She was born on November 11, 1940 in Dadeville, Alabama to Raymond and Velma Langley Henderson. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Dothan. She received degrees from both Samford University and Auburn University. Mrs. Moon worked as a public-school teacher, counselor, and retired as Director of Admission at George C. Wallace Community College. She was an avid gardener and member of the Dothan Camellia Club and often served as a judge for their shows. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dr. William "Bill" Moon of Dothan; special niece and caregiver, Donna Carnes; nephews, Rickey Carnes (Debbie) and Jeffrey Moon; and many other beloved family members. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.
