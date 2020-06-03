Mrs. Ruby Lee Rover-Moore, age 87 of Cottonwood, AL passed away on May 31, 2020 at the Flowers Hospital, Dothan. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10 AM-12 Noon at the Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary. Graveside service will follow at 1 PM in the Union Hill Church Cemetery, Cottonwood, AL, under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, "Because We Care."
+1
+1
Service information
Jun 3
Visitation
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 3
Graveside Service
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Union Hill Baptist Church
7328 South County Rd 33
Cottonwood, AL 36320
7328 South County Rd 33
Cottonwood, AL 36320
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
MOST POPULAR
-
Legendary AU coach Dye told Rane where he wanted to be buried
-
Continental Cinemas Drive-In Theater will rise again under new ownership
-
Dothan officials warn against ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ as cases surge, again
-
DHS employee removed from football coach position after social media posts
-
Victim of Dothan roadwork and COVID, a refuge shuts its doors
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
promotion
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.