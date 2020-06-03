Mrs. Ruby Lee Rover-Moore, age 87 of Cottonwood, AL passed away on May 31, 2020 at the Flowers Hospital, Dothan. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10 AM-12 Noon at the Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary. Graveside service will follow at 1 PM in the Union Hill Church Cemetery, Cottonwood, AL, under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, "Because We Care."

To send flowers to the family of Ruby Moore, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 3
Visitation
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 3
Graveside Service
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
1:00PM
Union Hill Baptist Church
7328 South County Rd 33
Cottonwood, AL 36320
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries