Shellie Moore, 92, formerly of Dothan AL., passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Sims VA Hospital in Panama City, FL. He was born on January 31, 1927 in Pike County, AL. to the late Jack Moore and Ruby (Harden) Moore. Graveside Services 10AM, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Gardens of Memory. There will be no public visitation. Shellie was a loving father, brother, and grandfather who genuinely put his family above anything in his life. He was known as a hardworking and honest businessman. He proudly served in the United States of America Army as a medic in the 2nd Armored Division. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife: Clorie Moore, brother; Melvin Moore, sister; Icepearl Tidewell, and a daughter: Linda Moore Stone. Survivors include son: Gene Moore, grandchildren: Jeff (Sherri) Stone, Pattie Meints, and Keith (Lyvonne) Stone, three great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, brothers: Leo, Tommy, Jack Jr., Fernie, and Billy Moore and several nieces, nephews, and loving family members.
