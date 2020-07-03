Shirley Ann Moore, of Dothan, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence. She was 75. Private graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, July 3, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Robert Grice officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3054 McGehee Rd, Montgomery, AL 36111. Mrs. Moore was born December 29, 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama to Willard and Ruth Lyons Gibson and grew up in Bessemer. She taught kindergarten at Emanuel Christian School for 12 years and has been a resident of Dothan for over 50 years. She really enjoyed growing bonsai trees. Her boundless love for Jesus and Christian example has been an inspiration to her family. She was a member of New Covenant Christian Fellowship Church. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Alton G. Moore of Dothan, AL; three children, David Moore (Kimberly) of Durham, NC, Wendy Martin (Tony) of Red Bay, FL, Joanna Warr (Tim) of Dothan, AL; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her mother, Ruth Holsomback of Dothan; a sister, Sue Robinson of KY. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at: www.gloverfuneral.com.
