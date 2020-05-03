Billye J. Morgan of Enterprise, AL passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. She was 89. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Sonny Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to: First Baptist Church Building Fund, 302 N. Main St., Enterprise, AL 36330. Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Rodgers Morgan, Sr.; and her parents, Walter Hinton and Lorene Hundley Waters. Survivors include her children, John Rodgers Morgan, Jr., Chelsea, AL, Deborah Morgan Lane, Northport, AL, Susan Morgan Byrd, Enterprise, AL, Dianne Morgan Sims, Hoover, AL; grandchildren, Garrett Lane, Columbia, SC, John Rodgers Morgan III, Enterprise, AL, Arlo Mitchell Peacock, Arlington, VA, William Parsons Morgan, Enterprise, AL, Christopher Morgan Lane, Atlanta, GA, Justin Wesley Peacock, Bellwood, AL, Zachary Winkler Sims, Birmingham, AL, Casey Carlton Sims, Helena, AL, Joshua Aaron Aycox, Sandy Springs, GA, Alexa Leonard Aycox, Sandy Springs, GA, Elizabeth Marie Aycox, Mountain Brook, AL; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Byron Milton Waters; several other nieces, nephews and other relatives to include Virginia Hale Aycox, Chelsea, AL. The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health and Hospice, Mrs. Morgan's caregivers, Christi Snell and Darla Davis, for the love, comfort and compassion given to their mother. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

