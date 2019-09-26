Richard Leslie (Dick) Morgan, a resident of Dothan, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at home. He was surrounded by love with his family present. He was 92 years old. Funeral services honoring Dick's life will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 12 P.M. from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Kyle Gatlin officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery under the direction of Ward Wilson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 A.M. to 12 P.M. on Saturday, September 28,2019 prior to service time. Flowers are being accepted or contributions may be made in Dick's memory to Landmark Park, Dothan, AL. Dick was born on September 7, 1927, in Webb, Alabama to Richard Leslie and Rilla Worrell Morgan. He graduated from Ozark High School in Ozark, AL, and received his degree in pharmacy from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University). He was very active and involved in his community and church. Professionally, he practiced pharmacy for over 50 years and was a retired Executive Professional Pharmaceutical Representative and a member of the Vice President's Club for Merck and Company. Of all of his accomplishments, Dick was most proud of his military service. He served in WW II in the US Navy on the USS Tarawa CV-40 commissioning crew where he was a plank owner and was honorably discharged, August 1946. He continued his military service in the US Army in the Korean War as a combat medic where he received the United Nation's Service Medal, The Korean Service Medal, and the Combat Medical Badge. He was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant in 1953 and later promoted to Captain in the Army Reserves. Dick is survived by his three children, daughter and son in law, Jennie and Steve Sentenn, son, Richard L. Morgan, Jr., daughter and son in law, Martha and Jeff Doty. Survivors also include 8 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren with another expected in 2020, and extended family member Sue Hickey. Special thanks for family friends Tina Johnson, Laura Gallaway and Dr. Sylvia Rushing, and to Southern Care Hospice. Dick is predeceased by his parents, eleven siblings, his best friend, John Hickey, and his loving wife of 56 years, Patsy Woodham Morgan. Active pallbearers will be Scott Brazell, and Dick's grandsons, Chris Morgan, Matthew Wambles, Walt Doty, Andy Sentenn and Ryan Becker. www.wardwilson.com
