Charles Robert Morris of Dothan, AL died Monday, July 15, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 66 years old. Survivors include a sister; BB Saunders (Mike) of Abbeville, AL, 2 brothers; Kenneth Morris (Tammy) of Ashford, AL, and Phillip Morris (Melba) of Dothan, AL, an aunt: Addie McElyea, Ashford, AL who is like a sister and a special friend ,Tammy Cornog, of Dothan, AL. He also has several nieces and nephews who enjoyed his hilarious versions of classic fairy tales. At his request, there will be a private memorial celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charitable organization of choice. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.