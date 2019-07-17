Charles Robert Morris of Dothan, AL died Monday, July 15, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 66 years old. Survivors include a sister; BB Saunders (Mike) of Abbeville, AL, 2 brothers; Kenneth Morris (Tammy) of Ashford, AL, and Phillip Morris (Melba) of Dothan, AL, an aunt: Addie McElyea, Ashford, AL who is like a sister and a special friend ,Tammy Cornog, of Dothan, AL. He also has several nieces and nephews who enjoyed his hilarious versions of classic fairy tales. At his request, there will be a private memorial celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charitable organization of choice. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com

