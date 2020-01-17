Mr. Odessa Jasper Morris, age 62, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on January 12, 2020; visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home; graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 11:00 AM at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Morris, Odessa
