Orissa Morris, age 62, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on January 12, 2020 in Dale Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and be announced later. Because We Care" Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary 814 Headland Ave Dothan, Alabama 36303
Morris, Orissa
To plant a tree in memory of Orissa Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
