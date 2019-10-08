Walter (Jack) Morris, Sr. of Dothan, Alabama went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was 83. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church Dothan with Rev. Allie Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Parlor of First United Methodist Dothan until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to "In Christ's Name Fund" c/o FUMC, 1380 W. Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301. One of Jack's true joys in life was spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Hodges Morris; his in-laws, Glenwood and Ollie B. Hodges; four brothers-in-law, James Nix, John Robert Armstrong, Terry Bird, and Everett Juergens; one sister-in-law, Judy Armstrong; and two nephews, Landy Morris and Jim Joyce. Survivors include his four children, Jack (Jan) Morris, Marilyn (Thomas) Howard, Mary Beth (Steven) Lloyd, and Ross (Melissa) Morris. Survivors also include three siblings, Larry (JoAnn) Morris, Mary Juergens, and Martha Nix; one brother-in-law, William (Betty) Hodges; one sister-in-law, Wanda (Frank) Steinhauer; nine grandchildren, Scott (Helen) Morris, Morris (Maddy) Howard, Leslie (Brenton) Anderson, Pate (Grace) Howard, Abbie Morris, Bailey Morris, Garrett Morris, Shelby Lloyd, and Emily Lloyd; seven nieces, four nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Ann Cook. For additional information about Jack's life, please visit www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
