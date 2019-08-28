Leanne Mosner, a resident of Dothan, AL, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was 53. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Misty Barrett officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1-2 pm. Leanne was born on February 5, 1966 in Birmingham, AL and lived the early years of her life in Pleasant Grove. She was a graduate of Pleasant Grove High School and moved to Dothan 18 years ago and was employed with Poly Engineering and the Houston County Court House. Leanne enjoyed the beach and was an avid Alabama football fan. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Leanne was kind and everyone loved her. We will miss her terribly. Survivors include her husband, Joe Mosner; her daughter, Hannah Tyler; her step-daughter, Madison Mosner; her granddaughter, Lennox Mosner; her parents, John and Jane Tracy; her sister, Jan Bolton; her brother, John (Sandi) Tracy; her niece, Erin (Joshua) Swing: her nephew, Tucker (Hannah) Tracy. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
