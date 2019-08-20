Mrs. Lalah Motley, age 74 of Newville, AL passed away on August 11, 2019; visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 5-7 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 1 PM at the Mt Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Newville, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

