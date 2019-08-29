Mr. Marvin Del Mowrey, age 55, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home in Pine Grove, Alabama. Mr. Mowrey was a native of Rapid City, SD, former resident of Dothan, AL (40 years) and had resided in Pine Grove, AL for the past 4 years. Mr. Mowrey was an electrician with Herndon Electric with 30 years service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Evelyn Mowrey. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carol Mowrey of Pine Grove, AL; two sons, Charles (Amy) Jowers of Augusta, GA and David Lee Mowrey of Dothan, AL; four brothers, Gary (Judy) Mowrey of Cottonwood, AL, James (Kim) Mowrey of Cottonwood, AL, Timothy (Christina) Mowrey of Pinkard, AL and Tony Mowrey of Cowarts, AL; one grandchild, Oliver Jowers and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home. Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Alabama.
