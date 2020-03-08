Robert (Moon) Russell Mullins age 80, of Harrison, Arkansas, formerly of Richlands, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was born in Richlands, Virginia and was the son of the late Russell Mullins and Hallie Gross Mullins. After graduating High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam and continued serving his country for over 20 years. He lived in the Ozark and Skipperville area for 30 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eula Hooker Mullins; brothers, Larry and Don Mullins. He is survived by his Sons: Robert Mullins and wife, Betty of Harrison, AR, Terry Mullins of Harrison, AR, Sisters in law: Marlene Mullins of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Faye Mullins of Norfolk, VA, Grandchildren: April Smith, Rev. Matthew Mullins and Jonathan Mullins. Nine Great Grandchildren also survive along with a host of family and friends. The funeral services for Robert R. Mullins were held at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia with the Rev. Stafford Compton and Rev. Matthew Mullins Officiating. Interment followed in the Hankins Cemetery in Richlands, Virginia. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The family received friends on Monday at the funeral home. The Casey-Shortt VFW Post # 9640 conducted military graveside rites. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Robert Russell Mullins please visit our Sympathy Store. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia was in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at: www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
MOST POPULAR
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.