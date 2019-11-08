Jack Owens Murphy, a resident of the Capps Community of Henry County, died early Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. He was 80 years old. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 10, 2019, in the Fellowship Baptist Church with Reverend Tim McCraney, Reverend Ray S. Reiley and Reverend Hollis Ritter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 P.M. Sunday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church "Cemetery Fund", c/o Robb Cleveland, 5651 State Highway 27, Newville, AL 36353. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

