James Christopher Murphy, a resident of Taylor, Alabama, died early Sunday morning, May 3, 2020, in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was 55. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID-19 Virus, a graveside service for Chris Murphy and his father, Thomas Daniel Murphy, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Pleasant Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, between Headland & Columbia, with Reverend Hosea Parker officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

To plant a tree in memory of James Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

