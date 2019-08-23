OZARK.James Heath "Jim" Murphy, 69, of Ozark, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019, from the First United Methodist Church in Ozark with Reverends Dr. Jason Thrower, Stefan Margeson, and Dr. Billy Gaither officiating. Interment will follow in the Memory Garden at First United Methodist Church, Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark, Friday from 4:30 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. Jim was born on September 17, 1949, in Enterprise, Alabama, to the late Heath and Miriam Murphy of Enterprise, AL. He graduated from Enterprise High School in 1967 and Auburn University in 1972. Jim had a long career as a high school driver's education teacher and football, baseball, basketball, golf, and track coach. Jim coached in numerous area schools with the majority of his career with Carroll High School in Ozark, AL. Jim was incredibly passionate about his students and athletes and enjoyed keeping up with them throughout the years. Jim was an avid golfer, fisherman, and had a fierce love for the Auburn Tigers. Jim didn't miss going to a home football game and was always excited to engage in conversation about the latest sports news. In the last few years, Jim became "Jim-Pop" to his two grandsons, and spending time with them was his greatest joy. He is preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Diane Townsend Murphy, Ozark, AL; daughter, Katie (Javi) Handal, Panama City Beach, FL; son, Patrick Murphy, Los Angeles, CA; sister, Nina (Billy) Kennedy, Auburn, AL; sisters-in-law Judy McGaha and Pam Townsend, Auburn, AL; brother-in-law, Chip (Barbi) Townsend, Auburn, AL; grandchildren, Jonah and Jordi Handal, Panama City Beach, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church, 167 East Broad Street, Ozark, Alabama 36360 or a charitable cause of your choice. www.fuquabankstonfuneralhome.com
