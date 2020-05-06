Thomas Daniel Murphy, a resident of Tallahassee, Florida, formerly of Dothan, died early Tuesday morning in Harbor Chase of Tallahassee. He was 85. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID-19 Virus, a graveside service for Mr. Murphy and his son, Chris, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Pleasant Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, between Headland & Columbia, with Reverend Hosea Parker officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Plains Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Knowles, 5373 E. County Road 22, Headland, AL 36345. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Two arrested after woman dragged by vehicle through Walmart parking lot
-
Vice search leads to four arrests
-
Headland hires Toby Greene as football coach/A.D. and Sammy Jackson as basketball coach
-
Mike Henry steps down as Headland High basketball coach
-
Mother, daughter involved in accident; mother arrested
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.