Thomas Daniel Murphy, a resident of Tallahassee, Florida, formerly of Dothan, died early Tuesday morning in Harbor Chase of Tallahassee. He was 85. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID-19 Virus, a graveside service for Mr. Murphy and his son, Chris, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Pleasant Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, between Headland & Columbia, with Reverend Hosea Parker officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Plains Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Knowles, 5373 E. County Road 22, Headland, AL 36345. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

