Superintendent Emeritus Joe Murry, age 91, of Dothan, passed away on May 18, 2020. Due to Covid-19 and ADPH guide lines a walk-thru visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020, 4-6 PM at the New Holy Temple Church of God, 818 S State Hwy 103, Slocomb, AL. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, 11:00 AM at the County Line Church Cemetery, 598 County Line in Slocomb, AL, under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care."
Service information
May 22
Open Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
3:00PM-5:00PM
New Holy Temple Church of God
818 S State Hwy 103
Slocomb, AL 36375
818 S State Hwy 103
Slocomb, AL 36375
May 23
Graveside Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
County Line Cemetery
598 County Line Drive
Slocomb, AL 36375
598 County Line Drive
Slocomb, AL 36375
