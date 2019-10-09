Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Doris Starling Napier, age 96, who passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Twin Oaks Convalescent Center in Alma. Mrs. Napier was a 90 year resident of Dothan, Alabama living the past 6 years in Baxley, Georgia. She was a member of her family church, Bethlehem Baptist Church of Dothan, Alabama. She had a lifetime devotion to her family as caretaker and caregiver. Mrs. Napier was preceded in death by her husband, James Burl Napier; parents, Ruther and Mattie Graves Starling and two sisters, Catherine Bartholet and Edith Mae Mims. Survivors include two sons, Charles Burl Napier and wife Sandra of Cumming and Joel Herbert Napier of Dothan; three grandchildren, Brandon Napier, Lindsey McConnell and husband Gene and James Ashley Napier and wife Rachel; nine great grandchildren and one sister, Inez Paramore of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2pm at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kinsey, Alabama with the Reverend Paul Edenfield officiating. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Doris Starling Napier. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com
