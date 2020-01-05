Heaven gained a beautiful soul, Stephanie Rae Nelson, 42, of Valdosta, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 after succumbing to a six month battle with cancer. She was born at Fort Bragg Military base, North Carolina on March 22, 1977. Stephanie was a graduate of Troy State University and was employed with Realty Advisors Property Management as Head of Property Management. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Stephanie was a passionate person who loved fiercely. She had a way of welcoming people into her life and making them feel valued. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. The rare unconditional love she had for her husband and children was unimaginable, her devotion to them was something to aspire to. The dedication she had for her family was only surpassed by her faith in the Catholic Church and her love for our Lord and Savior. Beautiful inside and out she is survived by her husband and soul-mate, Matthew Nelson; her children, Samuel (10), Sara Rae (9), and Will (6); her father and step-mother, Ray Jenkins and Peggy Meshok of Dothan, AL; her mother and step-father, Barbara and Gary Florence of Green Mountain Falls, CO; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Lori and Greg Ochoa of Bakersfield, CA and Schuyler and Dustin Hopkins of Midlothian, TX; Mother-in-law Nancy Nelson of Dothan, Al and two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mark and Jan Nelson of Kennesaw, GA and Eric and Anna Nelson of Woodstock, GA; a brother-in-law, Daniel Bateman of Wicksburg, AL and a step-sister, Wynter Meshok of Dothan, AL. Her legacy of love extends to aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends that loved her like their own family. She was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Laura Bateman and a brother-in-law, Christopher Nelson. Services for Stephanie will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Rev. Brian LaBurt officiating. The burial will follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday evening at Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Social Services or @Gofundme.com (Let's Love on Stephanie). Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.
