Virgil Nelson, 61, a resident of Shorterville, AL, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at a local hospital. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charles Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:30-1:30 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant a tree in memory of Virgil Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

