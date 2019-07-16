Mickey Brennan New Mickey passed into Spirit Sunday morning, July 7, 2019. Born in Dothan, AL, June 24, 1932 to Marie Spann Brennan & James H. Brennan, Sr. Mickey grew up in Dothan, attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO then married Harry B. New, Sr. in 1951. Mickey relocated in 1984 to KY where she raised and showed Norwegian Elkhounds and German Shepherds for many years. Mickey is predeceased by both parents Jim and Marie Brennan, a brother James H. Brennan, Jr., sister-in-law, Martha Brennan and her youngest son Michael Brennan New. She is survived by her daughter, Marie New Gunderman (Sam), Yorktown, VA, son Harry B. New, Jr. (Eileen), USVI, a daughter-in-law, Roberta New, Dothan, two grandchildren Bonnie Marie Dziechciarz (Scott), Yorktown, VA and James B. New, New Orleans, LA. Mickey will be missed by all that knew her and loved her. She was a shining star and inspiration to many. Graveside services and burial were held Friday, July 12, 2019 at Memory Hill cemetery in Dothan, AL.
