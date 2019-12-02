Mr. James Monroe Newberry, of Headland, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was 78. Born June 22, 1941 in Raven, Virginia to the late Sherman Newberry and Alta Cantrell Newberry, James was a member of Headland First Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. A past member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church for 10 years and a member of Gideons International, James started a prison ministry that continues today. He was awarded several Salesman of the Year awards during his employment at Sysco. James loved everything outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, golf, and travelling. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Bill and his sister, Dorothy. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Connie Gilger Newberry; his son, Jim Newberry (Tina); his daughters, Jamie Anderson (Stan Gollobith) and DeAnna Roso: his grandchildren, BreAwna Newberry, Bayli Newberry, Mallory Newberry, and Dominic Roso; his brother, Jesse Woodrow Newberry; and his faithful companion, "BJ"; numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Cecil Sanders and Dr. L. D. Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 AM until 10 AM, prior to the service. The family will be receiving flowers or contributions may be made to Gideons International, P. O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. www.wardwilson.com
