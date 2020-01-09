Alfred Newby, 72, of Enterprise passed away recently at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held Friday January 10, 2020, 11:00 AM at Center Missionary Baptist Church, Newville, AL. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
Newby, Alfred
To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Newby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
