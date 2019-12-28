Mr. Nathaniel Allen Newsome memorial service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at Alabama Avenue Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Ernest Green officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Hill Cemetery. The Family will receive family and friends from 3-5 P.M. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Unity Funeral Home.

