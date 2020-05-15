Tommy Newsome of Enterprise, AL passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Alma Louise Newsome. Survivors include his wife, Suzanne Newsome, Enterprise, AL; daughter, Natalie Dickey (Lance), Enterprise, AL; 2 grandchildren, Nathan Dickey and Hartlynn Dickey; 2 sisters, Anita Allen, Maryland, Becky Windham, Enterprise, AL; brother, Bob Newsome, Enterprise, AL; niece, Mitzi Kenyon and nephew, Todd Windham. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Tommy Newsome as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

