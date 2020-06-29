Mrs. Betsy Ellen Ross Newton of Slocomb went home to be with the Lord, Friday, June 26, 2020. She was 83. A graveside service to celebrate Betsy's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Slocomb City Cemetery with Rev. Addis Habbard and Rev. Theresa Howard officiating & with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Mrs. Newton was born December 6, 1936 in Washington D.C. to the late Frederick and Ruth Foster Ross. Betsy graduated from Fairfax County High School and James Madison University. She was an educator for over 30 years and impacted the lives of countless students. Betsy never met a stranger, loved art, enjoyed gardening, and was an exceptional cook. She was a loving wife, adoring mother, and grandmother who will be profoundly missed. In addition to her parents, a son-in-law, Blake Welborn preceded her in death. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Rev. Lawrence "Larry" Newton; children: Paul and Angela Newton, Patrick and Ashley Newton, Pamela and Randall DeFleron, Paige and John Vinson, Phillip and Rachel Newton, and Penni Welborn; grandchildren: Andrew Newton (Becca), Anna Grace Newton, Adam Newton, Alyssa Newton (Thomas Gleaton), Kendall Newton, Ellen DeFleron, Lynne Wilman (Michael), Alex DeFleron (Larry Fiske), Peyton DeFleron, John Ross Vinson, Lindsay Vinson, Jesse Newton, James Newton, Jonathan Constantine Newton, Amber Welborn, Reagan Welborn, and Aaron Welborn; great grandchildren: Isabelle Wilman and Vivienne Wilman; brother, Stephen Ross; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. Sorrells Funeral Home remains committed to the compassionate support of the Newton family during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and we ask that you say a special prayer for them during their time of bereavement. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneral.com
