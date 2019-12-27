Mrs. Alice Virginia Nicholson, age 88, of Dothan, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Alice was born October 19, 1931 in Houston County, Alabama to the late Aron Clifton Gilley and Allie Dorman Gilley. A member of St. Colomba Catholic Church, Alice worked until her retirement from Sears. She loved the outdoors and working in her gardens and tending her roses. She loved spending time with her family. Alice is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Joseph Nicholson; her great-granddaughter, Addison Alexus Allen; her sisters, Verna Mae Johnson and Betty Ann Bullock; and her brothers, Randall Sykes and Aron Gilley. She is survived by her daughters, Monnette Creamer (Walt) and Brenda Cutchen (Stanley); her grandchildren, Kelli Carroll (Clint), Tara Palmer, Paul Cutchen, and Alicia Cutchen; her great-grandchildren, Nicholas Dawsey, Christian Traylor, Canaan Carroll, and Emerson Allen; her brother, Melvin Gilley; and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM, Monday, December 30, 2019 from St. Colomba Catholic Church with Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. www.wardwilson.com
Nicholson, Alice Virginia
