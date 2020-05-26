Mr. Willie (Papa Duck) Nix, Sr., age 97, of Gordon, AL passed away on May 22, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. Due to Covid-19 and ADPH guide lines a walk-thru visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 11 AM at the Gethsemane Church Cemetery, 4599 Wintergreen Rd, Greenwood, FL. Mr. Nix was born January 28th, 1923 to the late Reuben and Leita Nix. Willie attended Houston County Schools. He was an active member of Antioch Baptist Church in his younger days. In his later years, he was a faithful member of Gethsemane Church of Christ Written in Heaven. He accepted his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ under the leadership of the late Bishop Nathaniel Pollock. His testimony is "Jesus woke up these dry bones!" which is derived from the scriptures Ezekiel 37: 1-14. On March 18th, 1947, he married his sweetheart Mrs. Reola Williams Nix. From this union, they had nine wonderful children. During his younger years, Willie was employed by Georgia Pacific Paper Mill in Cedar Springs, GA and Jackson Hospital in Marianna, FL. Farley Nuclear Plant in Dothan, AL was another employer in which he assisted in building. After working as a Patient Technician at South East Alabama Medical Center (South East Health) in Dothan, AL, Willie retired. Papa Nix or Papa "Duck" as most people called him, was a World War II Veteran. While in combat, he survived an injury. Because of his bravery, he gained a Purple Heart. His hobbies included; eating a good breakfast with crisp bacon, drinking Coca Colas, farming, fishing, and playing Tic Tac Toe with his grandchildren. Willie had the best sense of humor. One of his favorite quotes was "EVERYBODY IS SOMEBODY!" He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Reola Williams Nix of 72 years and his parents: Reuben and Leita Nix, his siblings, Robert Tom "R.T." Nix, Leo Nix, Ervin Nix, Havard Nix, Ivory "Bo" Nix, Eloise Nix Hightower and Ruby Lee Nix Womack. He was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Annie Pearl Nix and grandchildren Jermaine Nix and Alicia Nix. He leaves to cherish his memories and legacy to his nine children: David (Nora) Nix of Dothan, Alabama, Willie Nix, Jr. of Marianna, Florida, Terry Nix of Dothan, Alabama, Gwin (Michael) Bryant of Bartow, Florida, Janice Peters of Gordon, Alabama, Scottie Nix of Dothan, Alabama, Timothy Nix of Gordon, Alabama, Marvin Nix of Lakeland, Florida, and Russell Nix of Dothan, Alabama; adoptive son: Jerome Hightower of Dothan, Alabama; his sister-in-law Bessie Williams of Williamsboro, New Jersey; his dear godchildren: Camila Hardrick of Dothan, Alabama , Jimmy Tiggs of Greenwood, Florida, J. S. Roach of Gordon, Alabama, Lena Jones of Williamsboro, New Jersey, and Robert Jones of Williamsboro, New Jersey; special fellow military nephew Danny Nix of Dothan, AL and military buddy Bill McNair of Port St. Joe, FL Willie had 24 grand children, 25 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that he cherished and loved. www.scottschapelhillmortuary.com
Service information
May 26
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
May 27
Graveside Service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:00AM
Gethsemane Church of Christ Written in Heaven Cemetery
4599 Wintergreen Road
Greenwood, FL 32443
