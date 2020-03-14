COLUMBIA... Mark Noblitt, a resident of Columbia, died Thursday morning, March 12, 2020. He was 42. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the First Baptist Church of Columbia with Pastor Vann Cooley officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Sunday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Pathfinder (Residential Rehabilitation Program For Men), 3104 Ivy Avenue, S. W., Huntsville, AL 35805. Mark Noblitt was born in Hialeah, Florida and was reared in Columbia. He was a graduate of the Houston County High School in Columbia. Mark had been employed in residential construction. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Pauline Flockhart and Mary and Wallis Noblitt. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Ayden Noblitt, a son, Cameron Noblitt, his parents, Danny and Sandy Noblitt, and a brother, Paul Noblitt (Kendra), all of Columbia; his great-grandfather, Mark Flockhart of Virginia; an aunt and uncle, Debbie and Ed Rowan, St Louis, MO; a great-aunt, Patsy Sanchez, Midland City; special friends, John and Susan Clift, Huntsville, AL; cousins, Leighann Parker, John Rowan and Tommy Rowan (Beanie) and other cousins also survive. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

