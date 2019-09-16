Norma Gail Nolan, a resident of Hartford and formally Dothan, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Hartford Health Care. She was 77. Memorial services for Mrs. Nolan will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at New Hinson Baptist church with Rev. Brian Klobe officiating. The family will received friends at the church. Mrs. Nolan was born into a military family and traveled the world until making Dothan her home 30 years ago. She enjoyed doing crafts, Alabama football and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her two sons, Tony Miller (Dorothy), Tommy Nolan; grandchildren, Justin Miller, Kime', Braden and Donovan Boyett; great grandchildren, Joshua, Catlin, Abby, Faith, Hannah, Joanna, Savannah, Sofia and Christopher; sister, Linda Fuller (Duck). www.southernheritagefh.com
