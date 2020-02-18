Jay Scott Nolin, age 39 of Skipperville, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his residence Complete funeral arrangements and survivors will be announced by Family First Funeral Care. Additional information may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com.
